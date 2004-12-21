Syndie Slips Post-Sweeps

As expected, most syndicated shows lost a little ground in the week ending Dec. 12, the first week following the November sweeps.

Daytime broadcast viewing fell an average 448,000 households, down 2% from the prior week. Still, there were some pockets of strength.

Paramount’s Judge Joe Brown was the one first-run daytime strip to score a new season high for the week, hitting a 3.6, up 3% from the prior week and up 6% from last year.

The only court show higher than Judge Joe was the leader, Paramount’s Judge Judy, unchanged at its season-high 5.2, set last week.

Warner Bros.’ Judge Greg Mathis also matched its season-high 2.5, unchanged from last week, but up 19% year-to-year.

Elsewhere in daytime, Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show was the one talk show on the upswing this week, up 5% to a 2.2, tying its season high. Ellen also had the biggest year-to-year improvement of any talker, gaining 22%.

Other talkers pacing ahead of year-ago levels were King World’s Oprah, the top talker, up 16% from last year to a 7.2, although down 9% week-to-week.

Other shows that were up year-to-year included King World’s Dr. Phil, up 4% from the same week last year to a 5.2, but down 4% from last week; and NBC Universal’s Starting Over, up 9% from last year to a 1.2,unchanged from last week’s season high.

Among first-run weeklies, top weekly hour Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight Weekend jumped 39% to a 3.2, recovering sharply after being preempted the prior week in several markets for college football conference championships.

The top off-net weekly hour was King World’s CSI, up 7% to a new series high 6.1.

Paramount’s The Insider remained the highest-rated rookie in first-run for the 13th straight week, holding firm at a 2.7. NBC Universal’s The Jane Pauley Show dropped 6% to a 1.5; Buena Vista’s The Tony Danza Show was unchanged at a 1.3; Twentieth’s Ambush Makeover slipped 9% to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ The Larry Elder Show lost 10% to a 0.9; Sony’s Pat Croce: Moving In was unchanged at a 0.7; And Sony’s Life & Style remained at a 0.5 for the fifth week in a row.