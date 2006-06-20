Syndie Sinks Year-To-Year

In the ho-hum, rerun-filled syndication week ending June 11, the most interesting race proved to be the match-up between NBC Universal’s Jerry Springer and CBS-Paramount’s The Montel Williams Show.

Springer defeated Montel for the first time since February—with the two top-tier talk shows tying on a few occasions in recent months—landing at a 1.8 average national rating for the week but down 22% from a year ago.

Montel, in turn, dropped to a new series low of 1.7, off 11% for the week and 23% for the year.

King World’s top-rated Oprah Winfrey fell 8% during the week and 14% from a year ago to a new season low of 5.4, while its Dr. Phil was at a 4.5, dropping 10% for the week and 8% from last year.

Buena Vista Television’s Live With Regis and Kelly, the biggest gainer the prior week, gave up 11% of its audience for the week as it slipped to a 3.1, a falloff of 9% from the number its repackaged rerun episodes got last year.

NBC U’s Maury bucked the downward trend among talk shows, increasing 4% to 2.6 but still falling 13% for the year.

Telepictures’ Ellen dropped 14% to new season low of 1.8, off 5% in year-to-year comparisons.

Among the freshmen class, Telepictures’ Tyra hit a 1.4, declining 7% from the prior week but up 27% from its September debut.

Reruns of NBC U’s Martha posted the biggest percentage decline of any first-run strip series during the week, with a 20% drop to a new series low of 1.2, off 40% from its premiere week.

In the off-network sitcom race, King World’s Everybody Loves Raymond hit a new season low for the third consecutive week, finishing with a 4.9—down 2% for the week and 14% for the year.

Sony’s Seinfeld got a 4.6 rating, its second season low in a row, and finished off 2% for the week and 18% for the year.

But Warner Bros.’ Friends was up 2% for the week to 4.3, which was a 14% decrease from a year ago.