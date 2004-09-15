Syndie Shows Stay Steady

With two days under their belts, most of the eight new first-run syndicated shows' ratings held up well despite a slight drop-off of homes from Monday to Tuesday.

Two shows actually improved their rating performance, though both had plenty of room for improvement. The Larry Elder Show grew a little, averaging a 1.0/3, up from a .9/3 Monday. Pat Croce Moving In, which averaged a .5/2 on Monday, ticked up to a .6/2.

The Insider remained the clear leader, with a two-day average of a 2.5/5, even with its Monday performance, followed by Tony Danza Show's 1.9/7 two day average. Danza was down slightly.

Home Delivery had a two-day average of a 1.1/4 and Ambush Makeover averaged a 0.9/3, both flat from their Monday performance. That's Funny averaged a .8/2 share for its first two days, down slightly from its Monday average. Life & Style averaged a 0.6/2, unchanged from Monday.