Syndie shows signs of sweeps strength

The majority of new and veteran syndicated shows showed positive signs
heading into the key November sweeps.

Everything from new dating series to off-net comedies
were up in the national ratings for the week of Oct. 22-28.

Among the off-net comedies, Seinfeld regained the
top spot with a 17% gain in the weekly ratings, averaging a 6.1 rating.

Friends dropped to second with a 5.7 rating.

And newcomer Everybody Loves Raymond posted its best-ever syndication number, a 5.0.

The batch of new dating series continued to show growth over their debuts, with Elimidate on top at a 1.4
rating, up 40% from its initial weekly average.

The 5th Wheel rose 18% from the previous week to a 1.3 rating, up 30% from its debut. Shipmates was up 11% to a 1.0 and Rendez-View was at a .9 rating.

Entertainment Tonight was up
5% to a 6.3, topping all newsmagazines once again.

Oprah was first among talkers with a 7% gain to a 6.4, newcomer Crossing Over with John Edward was at a 1.8.

Wheel of Fortune jumped 9% to a 9.8 to lead all game shows and Judge Judy was at a court-genre best 5.4 rating.

Entertainment Tonight Weekend was first among weekend hours, with a 3.6 rating.

New action series Mutant X tied Andromeda with a 2.8 rating. - Joe Schlosser