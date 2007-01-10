Syndie Sees Some Better Numbers Christmas Week

Christmas week brought relatively better numbers for the struggling talk-show genre, although once again not a single returning show saw year-over-year growth.

While Live With Regis and Kelly was the only returning talker not down year-over-year (even at a 3.6), there were new season highs for Maury (2.8), Jerry Springer (2.1) and Montel (2.0). Tyra equaled a season-best 1.6.

Of the rookies, Rachael Ray tied a series high with a 2.3 average, and the on-the-fence Dr. Keith Ablow hit a new series high at a 1.2. Greg Behrendt, also iffy for a second season,inched up a tenth of a rating point to a 0.9 on the week.

The court genre also continues its year-over-year erosion, as only Judge Judy (even at a 4.8) avoided a drop. However, there were season highs for Divorce Court (2.2), Judge Hatchett (1.7) and rookie Judge Maria Lopez (1.1).

In game shows, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire inched up 3% on the week to a 3.5, giving it a 6% bump year-over-year.

While households using television numbers were up an average of 3 million from the prior week, most weekly averages did not include the low-rated Christmas Day.