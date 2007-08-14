Syndie Ratings: Talkers Tops, But Barely

The summer doldrums continued for the syndication market. Court shows saw no improvement over the previous week while re-run plagued daytime talk shows saw only modest up ticks.

Only Jerry Springer, Dr. Phil and reigning daytime queen Oprah Winfrey saw any improvement for the week ending Aug. 5. The high point in the week for Springer came Monday, July 30, with a re-run featuring White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski, who is frequently in the middle of dugout clearing brawls. Jerry Springer was up 7 % from the previous week to a 1.6 average household rating, according to Nielsen.

Dr. Phil was up 3 % to a 3.7 rating and Oprah was up 2 % to a 4.5 rating.

The magazine shows have been steady this summer, thanks to the exploits of Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan. Entertainment Tonight, the No. 1 syndicated magazine show, was unchanged from the week before with a 4.5 rating. But ET Weekend, which featured an extended report on the life of the late televangelist Tammy Faye Messner, saw its best ratings in 8 weeks posting a 2.8 rating, a 12 % gain from the previous week.

Inside Edition was up 3 % to a 3.1 rating. But The Insider was down 4 % to a 2.3 rating. But Access Hollywood was down 8 % to a 2.2 rating and Extra was down 11 % to a 1.7 ratings.

Games shows were up slightly with Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy both posting 2 % gains over the previous week, with a 6.5 and 5.5 rating, respectively.