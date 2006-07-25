Syndie Ratings Get Post-Holiday Bump

Ratings for most syndicated shows predictably bounced back from the week of the July 4 holiday according to the national household numbers for the week ending July 16. But the gains did come despite viewership levels still dropping 5% from that previous week.

Game shows saw significant week-over-week improvements, with all four of the top shows enjoying double-digit increases. Wheel of Fortune led the way with a 7.0 average rating, up 11% on the week. Jeopardy! gained 10% to a 5.7, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire climbed 15% to a 3.1 and Family Feud jumped 16% to a 2.2.

All top-five magazines also saw week-to-week increases, as Entertainment Tonight led the genre at a 4.4 rating, up 7% from the previous week. Inside Edition jumped 10% to a 3.2 and The Insider gained 4% to a 2.4. Coming off a week in which its numbers were hammered by NBC’s Wimbledon coverage, Access Hollywood rebounded to a 2.3, a 35% jump from the previous week and back on par with its typical weekly delivery. Extra was up 11% to a 2.0.

In talk, Oprah and Dr. Phil both recovered from season lows, Oprah up 13% to a 5.3 and Phil up 21% to a 4.7. Live with Regis and Kelly was up 3% to a 3.2, Maury gained 4% to a 2.8 and Jerry Springer was level at a 1.9. Montel gained 6% to a 1.8, while Ellen averaged a 1.7 after a week in which it did not register national ratings due to Wimbledon.

Of the rookies, Tyra continued to top Martha in average ratings, averaging a 1.5 to Stewart’s 1.2.

In court, Judge Judy was up 18% to a 4.6 and Judge Joe Brown gained 7% to a 2.9. People’s Court and Divorce Court both gained 4% to average a 2.7, while Judge Mathis was flat at a 2.3. Rookie Judge Alex lost 5% to a 2.0 and Judge Hatchett fell 6% to a 1.7.