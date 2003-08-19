Syndie numbers on hold
Nielsen Media Research has told clients that there will be at least a two-day delay in the national syndicated ratings, and more likely three, with the numbers coming out Friday.
The delay stems from the blackout, which affected some major markets, including No. 1 New York.
