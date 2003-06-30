Syndie Insider

Paramount Developing Cojocaru Show

Paramount Domestic Television has hired Steven Cojocaru—weekly contributor to NBC's Today show, style correspondent for NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood

and West Coast style editor for People

magazine—as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight. As part of the deal, Cojocaru and Paramount will develop a daytime talk show that will be "fun and frothy and celebrate show business," Cojocaru said, although the concept is only in the early stages. He will begin contributing to ET

in late August. "The biggest stars in Hollywood really adore Steven, and they want to be around him," said Terry Wood, PDT's executive vice president of programming. Cojocaru will continue on Today

and People but not on Access Hollywood.

Ex-treme Disappointment

After a year-long rollout, Twentieth Television finally launched Ex-treme Dating

nationally in the week ended June 15, but its debut ratings left something to be desired. The show

premiered with a 1.0 national household rating on 116 stations covering 81% of the U.S. In the metered markets, Ex-treme Dating

averaged a 1.2 rating/4 share for the week, on par with its lead-in share but down 20% in both rating and share from its year-ago time period. Ex-treme Dating

rated fifth out of syndication's six dating shows. Universal's Blind Date, the top dating show, was up 18% from the prior week to 2.0, while Warner Bros.' ElimiDate

gained 6% to 1.8. Universal's Fifth Wheel

rose 8% to 1.4. And Warner Bros.' Change of Heart

was unchanged at 1.3. In last place at 0.8 was Sony's Shipmates, which, along with Change of Heart, is not expected to return next season.

Hague Joins King World

Bill Hague has been named vice president of sales for King World's Midwest division, according to Roger King, CEO of CBS Enterprises and King World Productions. Hague will be based in Chicago, reporting to King World President of Domestic Television Sales Joe DiSalvo. He succeeds Mike Stornello, recently named King World senior vice president of development, and will head up Midwest sales. Hague joins King World from Frank N. Magid Associates.