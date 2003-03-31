Syndie Insider

O'Boyle Upped at NBC Entertprises

Sean O'Boyle was named senior vice president and national syndication sales manager at NBC Enterprises, said Barry Wallach, executive vice president of NBC Enterprises. O'Boyle will be based in New York City. He has been vice president of Midwestern sales, based in Chicago, at NBC Enterprises since September 2000. Prior to that, he was vice president of sales at Eyemark Entertainment/King World Productions.

Seacrest, Mo'Nique Eye Daytime Gigs

Two prime time faces may come to daytime. American Idol host Ryan Seacrest is working on expanding his relationship with the Fox family. Sources confirm that Seacrest, also a popular radio deejay in Los Angeles, is talking with News Corp.-owned Twentieth Television about hosting a syndicated strip. He's currently the solo host of American Idol, which airs Fox. Sources confirmed that Mo'Nique, star of UPN's The Parkers, has held preliminary talks with Big Ticket Television to host her own syndicated show.

Good News for Walsh, Celebrity Justice

Two first-run rookies, NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show and Warner Bros.' Celebrity Justice, both saw their ratings jump with coverage of major stories during the week ending March 16. Walsh

was up 20% to a new season-high 1.8, fueled by the show's live coverage of the Elizabeth Smart kidnapping case. Celebrity Justice—cleared primarily in late-night slots—was up 17% to a 1.4, matching its highest rating to date.

The Statue Goes to...

The ratings winner for Oscar coverage is … well, it's a toss-up. In the 55 weighted metered markets, Paramount's Entertainment Tonight's 7.5 rating/12 share beat Access Hollywood's 4.8/8 on Monday, March 24. But Access Hollywood topped ET in Los Angeles; Philadelphia; Seattle; Miami; Orlando, Fla.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Kansas City, Kan.; Columbus, Ohio; West Palm Beach, Fla.; and Providence, R.I. Entertainment Tonight

won in New York; San Francisco; Boston; Dallas; Atlanta; Detroit; Tampa, Fla.; Phoenix; and Denver and several other markets. ET's highest-rated market was on ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV Detroit, with a 13.2/19, while Access Hollywood's best outing was on NBC affiliate WAVY-TV Norfolk, Va., with a 10.0/14.