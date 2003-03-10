Syndie Insider

Two Sponsors Spin the Wheel

King World's Wheel of Fortune

has signed on two new sponsors. From March 3 through July 18, Harrah's Entertainment will back the game show's $100,000 Bonus Round, as well as a $100,000 online sweepstakes. Wheel of Fortune's promotional vehicle, the Wheelmobile, will visit Harrah's casinos in six markets. Besides promoting the show, it will look for potential contestants to appear on the show. Wheel of Fortune also is launching its first viewer-loyalty program, the Wheel Watchers Club, sponsored by BreathSavers. Viewers can sign up for the program at www.wheeloffortune.com, where they can also enter the sweepstakes.

Tribune Ups Two in Sales Slots

Cindy Donnelly and Taylor Fuller have been promoted at Tribune Entertainment Co. Donnelly becomes vice president of advertiser sales at Tribune in New York, while Fuller becomes vice president of western regional sales. Donnelly has been at Tribune since 2000 as director of advertising sales. Prior to that, she was vice president of sales planning for Internet service provider NetZero and spent five years as vice president of sales operations and director of advertising sales at Studios USA. Domestic Television. Fuller is responsible for all sales and distribution of Tribune product in Texas, Arizona and California and will be based in Los Angeles. Fuller joined Tribune in 1993. Prior to that, he worked at Twentieth Television, was a sales executive at NBC's Memphis affiliate, and was a national sales representative for syndicated program Ebony Jet Showcase in Chicago.

Big Win Boosts Millionaire

Buena Vista's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

awarded its first million-dollar prize and in return won its highest rating ever, a 4.5 in households on Feb. 18. That number drove the show's weekly average up 9% to a 3.7. Although it did well that week, it wasn't helped by the President's Day blizzard because stations largely preempted the show to air news.

Promotions at Access Hollywood

Kathy Woods and DJ Petroro have been promoted to supervising producer at NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood. Woods has been with Access Hollywood since its launch in 1996; Petroro, since 1997.