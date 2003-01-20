Syndie Insider

New Line Has New Film Package

New Line is teaming with Lions Gate to distribute a package of 20 theatrical films for syndication. Dubbed "Thrill Ride," the package includes American History X, Glengarry Glen Ross, Mortal Kombat, Don Juan DeMarco

and Live Wire. Fifteen of the films in the package were produced by New Line, five by Lions Gate. Terms of the deal are cash for a one-year window.

NBC Enterprises Hires Two Execs

Two new hires are on their way to NBC Enterprises. Alan Seiffert was named vice president of business affairs, according to Jon Hookstratten, to whom Seiffert will report. Betsy Braun was named vice president of programming and development, said Linda Finnell, senior vice president of the division, to whom Braun will report.

Seiffert will oversee deals for NBC Enterprises' first-run programming and distribution, including domestic syndication, international television, home video, music, new media, licensing and merchandising. He was previously assistant general counsel for the NBA. Braun will oversee production on nationally syndicated talker The John Walsh Show in New York. She was director of current programming at Telepictures Productions.

Living It Up!

Taps Exec Producer

Bruce McKay was named executive producer of King World's new daytime talk show, Living It Up! With Ali & Jack. The show has been cleared in 70% of the country, including in 18 of the country's top 20 markets. McKay joins King World from Warner Bros., where he executive-produced Judge Mathis.

Weingroff Upped At Paramount TV

Jennifer Weingroff was promoted to vice president of marketing and media relations at Paramount Television Production, announced John Wentworth, executive vice president of marketing and media relations, to whom she reports. Weingroff previously was executive director of the department. She oversees publicity for Big Ticket Television, which includes The WB's Jamie Kennedy Experiment

and Greetings From Tucson, UPN's The Parkers, and CBS's Hack. Weingroff also oversees creation of advertising materials for the division and its publicity Web site and manages and coordinates the division's Emmy campaigns, trade-press advertising, promotional items and series photography.