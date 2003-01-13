Syndie Insider

You'd Think Van Praagh Would Know

Tribune Entertainment is stopping production on rookie psychic talk show Beyond With James Van Praagh.

"We were hoping this type of first-run programming would have the broad-based appeal that would make it viable in today's highly competitive daytime environment. Unfortunately, the marketplace was not as responsive to Beyond

as we had hoped," said Donna Harrison, senior vice president of unscripted programming and development at Tribune Entertainment.

Beyond

averaged about a 0.9 national rating since its launch in September. It was the lowest-rated new talk show of the season, along with Twentieth's The Rob Nelson Show, which was canceled last month.

Paramount Taps New Marketing Honcho

Isis Moussa has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing for Paramount International Television, said Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Joe Lucas, to whom she reports. Moussa, who previously was vice president of marketing, continues to be responsible for the division's overall marketing strategy.

She also oversees publicity, advertising, research and promotion and is working on the continued development of a business-to-business Web site. Moussa has been at Paramount since 1998.

NATPE, Emmis Plan Career Seminar

In celebration of the NATPE Educational Foundation's 25th anniversary, the association and Emmis Communications will hold a career seminar for local college students in New Orleans from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Several industry executives will participate in the seminar, including Marcellus Alexander, senior vice president of television for NAB; Emerson Coleman, vice president of programming for Hearst-Argyle; Keith Esparros, vice president of news for WVUE-TV New Orleans; Holly McCollum, vice president of media services for Keating Magee Marketing & PR; Steve Mosko, president of Sony Pictures Television, and Nischelle Turner, a reporter for WVUE-TV.

Correction

John Nogawski is president of Paramount Domestic Television. He was incorrectly identified in the Jan. 6 article "For Last Time, NATPE Goes to The Big Easy."