Syndie Insider

Old Jeopardy Set To Be Auctioned

To raise money for charities World Vision and The Motion Picture & Television Fund, Jeopardy

is auctioning off pieces of its set on eBay. The auction, which includes parts of the set signed by host Alex Trebek, starts today and runs through the week. Debuting a new set today, the game show is in its 19th season and is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by King World.

Bryan Upped at Buena Vista

John Bryan has been named executive vice president of sales for Buena Vista Television, BVT President Janice Marinelli said last week. He replaces Tom Cerio, who was named executive vice president of program distribution for HBO at the end of November.

Bryan previously was senior vice president and general sales manager for BVT's eastern division. In his new position, he will oversee BVT's entire sales force, including four regional sales offices and all sales in broadcast syndication and basic cable. Bryan recently launched two shows for BVT: The Wayne Brady Show, as part of a limited rollout, and Who Wants To Be a Millionaire. He started with BVT as executive director of sales for the southeastern region in 1989. He will relocate to Los Angeles.

Martha Stewart's Back in '03

King World's Martha Stewart Living

will return next year for its 11th season, with clearances in 70% of the country, the company said last week. Television groups that have renewed the half-hour strip so far include CBS, Belo, Scripps Howard, Gannett, Emmis and The New York Times.

Askanas to Head Sony Media Relations

Sony Pictures Television's Paula Askanas will head a reorganized media-relations division at Sony Pictures Television, reporting to Executive Vice President of Marketing Robert Oswaks. Askanas's new responsibilities will include overseeing corporate communications for Sony's domestic television businesses and publicity for network, cable and syndicated programming and advertising sales.

Robert Pietranton will continue as vice president of media relations, handling publicity for all of SPT's syndicated programs.