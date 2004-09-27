Syndie Insider

Return on the Emmys

The Emmy Awards telecast on ABC was the lowest-rated since 1990, but syndication magazines' carpet-to-carpet coverage of the glitzy event was stellar. All the entertainment magazines were up significantly Sept. 19 from their prior-week performance.

Paramount's Entertainment Tonight

had the biggest number, averaging 5.8 rating/10 share for Sept. 20, down 3% from its 2003 post-Emmy festivities. The show won its time period in Baltimore with a huge 11.8/22 and in Atlanta with a 8.3/14. ET

also was up 45% from its nearest rival of the night, NBC Universal's Access Hollywood. Still, Access

averaged a 4.0/7, up 21% from last year's performance. Access

did best in the big markets, scoring 6.9/11 in New York and 5.1/8 in Los Angeles.

King World's Inside Edition

came in at 3.7/9, down 5% from last year. That was followed by Warner Bros.'Extra!

at 3.3/7, flat year-to-year, even with a new host, pop star Mark McGrath. Paramount's newcomer, The Insider, hit a new high for its short life at 2.8/6.

Phil

Cut, Ellen

Upped

On last Wednesday's Dr. Phil

, NBC O&O stations cut what they considered a promotion for the good doctor's Wednesday-night prime time special on CBS. KNBC Los Angeles, WMAQ Chicago and WRC Washington all "edited for competitive reasons" the two-minute plug. Patricia Heaton, star of CBS's top-rated comedy Everybody Loves Raymond, also appears on the show. The NBC stations left that in.

Warner Bros.'The Ellen DeGeneres Show

is growing in its second season, according to the national ratings in the week ended Sept. 12. Ellen

kicked off its second season with a 2.0 average and the biggest weekly increase of any talk show. The show, which received many time-period upgrades in year two, was up 54% week-to-week and up 43% from its premiere week last year.