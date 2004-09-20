Syndie Insider

ily Dose of Fear

Syndication is awaiting the results of the Sept. 20 launch of Fear Factor, the first reality show to be stripped on

broadcast stations. NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution has cleared

the show in more than 98% of the U.S., including all Fox owned-and-operated

stations. The show has already debuted to strong numbers on cable's FX.

Fear Factor will be double- run on nearly

50% of all stations syndicating the show. Fear

Factor just started its fifth season on NBC.

Poor Premiere Showings

Three off-net shows premiered in syndication last week: Twentieth's

Malcolm in the Middle, Paramount's

Girlfriends and Twentieth's

Yes Dear. None had a particularly strong

launch. Malcolmaveraged a 2.2 rating/4

share, down 24% from its year-ago time period (2.9/6) and 12% from average

lead-in 2.5/5. Girlfriends was a 1.3/3, off

13% from its time-period average 1.5/3 and 7% from its lead-in (1.4/3).

Yes, Dearaveraged a 0.7/2, 46% below its

time-period average of 1.3/4 and 22% below its lead-in (0.9/2).

Victor, Faulhaber Go Home

Marc Victor and Paul Faulhaber have joined NBC Universal's new

syndicated strip, Home Delivery, as

co-executive producers. Victor and Faulhaber, like executive producer Amy

Rosenblum, also are co-executive producers on NBC Universal's

Maury. While all three work together on both

shows, Victor has day-to-day oversight of Home

Delivery, while Faulhaber is overseeing Maury. "Nothing goes out without all three of us

seeing it or knowing about it," says Rosenblum, who insisted her two top

lieutenants work with her on Home

Delivery.

Home Deliverylaunched last week

with a 1.1 rating/4 share, down 31% from its time-period average (1.6/5) and

21% from its lead-in (1.4/5).

Faulhaber has been with Maury since

September 1998; Victor started at the show in 1999.