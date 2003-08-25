Syndie Insider

WB 100+ Snags Bernie Mac

The WB 100+, which serves smaller markets, has acquired the off-net rights to Twentieth Television's The Bernie Mac Show, starting in 2005. The show is likely to air in access, paired with Sony's The King of Queens, which debuts in syndication this fall. Representatives from The WB 100+ would not comment on license fees.

Warner Bros.' Will & Grace is the other off-net sitcom aired by The WB 100+, which comprises cable-delivered television stations that supply The WB network to markets No. 100 and higher.

BVT Snags a Webb

Bill Webb has been named VP of eastern region sales for Buena Vista Television, reporting to Chris Oldre, senior VP of eastern region sales. Webb was previously an account manager in charge of sponsorship sales to national advertisers for The Golf Channel. Prior to that, he worked for Paramount Domestic Television, where he was responsible for off-net and first-run sales. He will be based in New York and is relocating his family from Chicago.

CF Gets New Marketing Chief

CF Entertainment has hired Tony Fasola, formerly with Universal Worldwide Television, as its VP of marketing and sales for the Southeastern U.S. He will be based in Atlanta and report to CF Entertainment Chairman and CEO Byron Allen, selling CF's portfolio of 12 syndicated programs. Fasola had also been VP/sales manager at New World Television and in sales at Blair Entertainment.

Heritage Will Sell Ask Rita

Michael Weiden and The Heritage Networks are taking over barter sales for Litton Syndications' half-hour strip Ask Rita. Buena Vista Television had been handling sales for the show, which is cleared on 141 TV stations, reaching 58% of the U.S. Litton keeps 90 seconds of barter time in each show, while local stations pay Litton a license fee and get 5½ minutes of ad time to sell. The advice show with a comic twist features comedienne Rita Rudner and guests—sometimes other comedians, including Steve Martin and Dennis Miller. On Sept. 29, Ask Rita expands its station base and will clear nearly 80% of the U.S.