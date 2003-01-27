Syndie Insider

NBC Syndie Unit, MGM Renew Pact

NBC Enterprises and MGM Studios have renewed their international distribution agreement for the next four years, the two said last week at NATPE in New Orleans. The deal gives MGM the right to handle all the international sales and distribution of NBC programs, such as prime time shows Boomtown,

American Dreams, Hidden Hills, Will & Grace

and Crossing Jordan; mid-season drama Kingpin; and daytime drama Passions.

First Millionaire

Syndie Winner Coming

Buena Vista Televison's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

will find its first million-dollar winner during February sweeps and will host three theme weeks. Feb. 3-7 will be "College Week," which will feature students from such colleges as Harvard University, Pennsylvania State University and Tuskegee University. Feb. 17-21 will be "Twins Week," and, Feb. 24-28, the show will spotlight its hometown with "New York Week," featuring all-New York guests and audiences.

Starz! Buys Films From UDT, Buena Vista

Starz Encore Group has licensed several films and series from Universal Domestic Television and Buena Vista Pay Television Sales to air on three of its channels: Westerns, Wam! and Starz! Cinema. The programs also will be available for viewing on subscription video-on-demand service Starz On Demand. From UDT, the network has purchased films Cookie's Fortune, Secrets & Lies, Topsy Turvy

and The Apostle

for its Starz! Cinema channel. Wam! will get Young Hercules

and Weird Science. Westerns gets the rights to Alias Smith and Jones, a TV series from the early 1970s. From Buena Vista, Starz has picked up many classic films from the David O. Selznick library, including Duel in the Sun

and Intermezzo. It also bought the rights to Notorious, Rebecca, Spellbound

and The Paradine Case.

Chronicle Signs Deal With Warner Bros.

Digital cable and satellite network Chronicle DTV last week signed a programming acquisition deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution, according to Rick Blume, the channel's president. The deal includes feature-length programming from Warner Bros., as well as content from AOL Time Warner-owned Turner Productions and CNN.