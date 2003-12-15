Syndie Insider

Wheel

Turns Blue

King World's Wheel of Fortune

is partnering with American Express to market Blue Cash, a card product that gives consumers up to 5% cash back on their purchases. Sony Pictures Digital Networks, a division of Sony Pictures Digital, put together the deal. Wheel of Fortune

is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by King World. As part of the marketing effort, syndication's top-rated show will offer viewers a chance to win $5,000 each night of the promotion, which started Dec. 8 and runs through Dec. 19. Each night, Wheel

will give the money to five viewers who watch the show, log on to www.wheeloffortune.com and correctly solve that day's bonus puzzle. The week of Dec. 15-19, viewers will see a custom-designed blue set, with a Blue Cash wedge on the wheel and blue-themed prizes, including blue cars and trips to Chicago's House of Blues and Las Vegas to see the Blue Man Group.

Guest Hosts Step Up for Sharon

With husband Ozzy Osbourne in the hospital after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on his estate in England, Sharon Osbourne is tapping several guests to host her daytime talk show in her absence, Warner Bros. confirms. The first guest host of The Sharon Osbourne Show

was Ozzy and Sharon's son, Jack, who debuted last Thursday in an episode taped Wednesday. Lance Bass, part of boy-band N'Sync, and Dan Cortese, star of UPN's Rock Me Baby, are already on board to help out, and invitations have been extended to other celebrities to sit in while Sharon Osbourne stays in London with her husband indefinitely.

Taping also began on the family's MTV reality show, The Osbournes, last month, and there's no word on whether the accident will affect its production. Osbourne, 55, last Monday punctured a lung and broke a vertebra in his neck, eight ribs, and his collarbone, the last of which restricted an artery in his arm, according to the Associated Press. He is expected to make a full recovery.