Syndie Insider

Jennings Ups Jeopardy!

Jeopardy!

super-contestant Ken Jennings has reportedly ended his winning streak at $2.5 million, though he stays on air till November. But last week, King World, Sony and the show's executive producers were thrilled by his winning performance. At an 8.9 rating/16 share among the primary-run shows in the weighted metered markets, Jeopardy!'s season premiere hit a six-year Labor Day high. Tuesday was even better, with a 9.5/18. The show's 9.2/17 two-day average is up 31% from its year-ago time-period average of 7.0/14 and 42% from its lead-in's 6.5/13. Jeopardy!

turned in those numbers even with six Florida markets not reporting due to Hurricane Frances.

Fortune

Smiles

Jeopardy!

may be getting the attention, but King World's Wheel of Fortune

is getting a ratings boost of its own. The show's online loyalty program, The Wheel Watchers Club, is now more than 1 million viewers strong. That helps drive the game show's ratings, according to a study by Frank N. Magid Associates, which found the club's members watch 37% more episodes than the average viewer and 80% of those members watch four or five episodes a week. Also driving ratings is the SPIN ID (special prize identification number) promotion, which lets viewers win the same prizes as the show's contestants when the show posts a viewer's number during the program. Club membership has tripled since SPIN ID was introduced five months ago.