Syndie Insider

Musical Chairs in Research

George Gubert has left NBC Enterprises as vice president of research and joined Buena Vista Television in a newly created position with the same title, overseeing research for first-run shows. Succeeding Gubert at NBC Enterprises, Steve Badeau will oversee research for sales, programming and marketing of all NBC Enterprises product. He formerly ran the TV research department at DreamWorks SKG and has also been senior vice president of research at MGM Worldwide Television and vice president of research at FX Networks.

CF Adds Three First-Runs

CF Entertainment is adding three programs to its stable of first-run syndicated shows, bringing the total it has on the air to 12. Joining the list are Urban Style, a half-hour show profiling inspirational African-Americans; Latin Lifestyles, featuring prosperous and charismatic Latino-Americans; and AutomotiveVision.TV, which looks at all sorts of high-end cars. CF's other shows include Entertainers With Byron Allen and The American Athlete.

Ex-Treme Stays Flat

In its second week in national syndication, Twentieth's Ex-Treme Dating

remained flat at a 1.0 household rating, according to Nielsen. That's despite a slightly stronger station lineup: In its second week, the show had cleared 83% of the country and 125 stations, up from 81% coverage and 116 stations. In the metered markets, Ex-Treme Dating

remained even with its lead-in share but down 20% from its year-ago rating and share. As for the other relationship shows, Universal's Blind Date

remained No. 1 at 1.9, though down 5% for the week. Warner Bros.' elimiDate

skidded 6% to a 1.7. Universal's Fifth Wheel

was unchanged at 1.4, while Warner Bros.' soon-to-be-canceled Change of Heart

fell 8% to 1.2. Elsewhere, Buena Vista's Live With Regis and Kelly

had the biggest decline among the 14 talk shows, dropping 14% to a 3.1 and hitting its lowest rating in 11 weeks. Continuing to lead the genre, King World's The Oprah Winfrey Show

was unchanged at 5.6, followed by King World's Dr. Phil, up 10% to 4.6. Universal's Maury

rose 7% to 3.2 for third place. In fifth place, behind Regis and Kelly, was Paramount's Montel

up 4% to 2.7.