Syndie Insider

Can We Talk?

Talk isn't cheap. Syndication's top talk shows were up significantly in the May sweeps, according to final results from the 56 metered markets.

Warner Bros.' top rookie, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, showed the strongest time-period improvement of any daytime strip in first-run syndication, according to primary-run weighted averages from April 29 through May 26. Ellen

spiked 47% over last May to a 2.8 rating/8 share average, finishing as the No. 4 talk show in its first May sweeps and increasing its average metered-market lead-in by 22%.

King World's Dr. Phil

had the biggest increase over its lead-in of any show in daytime, surging 87% to a 5.8/14 average. That secures Dr. Phil

in second place among talkers and puts the show up 12% from last year's time-period average. King World's Oprah, in the top spot, averaged a 7.3/18, up 9% from its year-ago time periods and up 55% from its lead-in.

Buena Vista's Live With Regis and Kelly

was in third place at 4.2/14, up 5% from its lead-in. Live

also won its time slot in six of the seven largest markets, although it dipped 7% from last May, when the ratings were pumped up by Kelly Ripa's return from maternity leave. In fifth place, NBC Universal's Maury

averaged a 2.3/7, which was up a solid 13% from its lead-in and even with its year-ago time period mark.

Hello, Goodbye

Jillian Barberie is departing Twentieth Television's Good Day Live

but will continue as a co-host of the local (and original) version of the show, Good Day LA.

Barberie has been known as the hardest-working woman in show business, hosting not only the two versions of Good Day

but Twentieth's former dating show, Ex-treme Dating. She also has appeared on Fox's NFL pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage each Sunday since 2000. Insiders say she is clearing her schedule to pursue other projects.

Barberie has been with Good Day Live

for nine years.