Syndie Insider

Access Looks for Tweens

NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood

is extending its brand by launching Real Access, an interactive newsmagazine for teens that will air on tween-focused cable network The N, a Viacom-owned channel that goes by Noggin in the daytime hours.

The show kicks off with a one-hour debut on New Year's Eve, at 8-9 p.m. ET, and then moves into its regular slot on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at 9 and 11 p.m.

Real Access

will be hosted by 17-year-old Lauren Mayhew, whose résumé includes appearances on Guiding Light, Law & Order, All My Children

and American Dreams.

Feud Beats Squares for a Change

Tribune's Family Feud

moved past King World's Hollywood Squares

for the first time since 2001-02, taking fourth place among syndicated game shows in the week ended Oct. 19.

Feud

was up 5% to 2.1 for the week and 24% from last year, while Hollywood Squares

remained unchanged at 2.0 and down 17% year-to-year, according to Nielsen's national household ratings.

King World's Wheel of Fortune

continued to top both the game and the syndie charts, even though the show was down 3% to 8.4 and off 12% from last year. King World's Jeopardy

came in second, dipping 1% to 6.6 and losing 11% from last year. Buena Vista's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

was third among game shows, gaining 3% to 3.2 and jumping 19% from last year. Sony's Pyramid

was up 13% to 1.8, a 6% jump from last year.

During the week, some early-fringe and access shows were preempted by or were up against Major League Baseball postseason games, affecting the ratings of off-net sitcoms, game shows and entertainment magazines.

Warner Bros.' two new strips, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

and The Sharon Osbourne Show, tied for first place among the rookie first-runs. Ellen

saw an 8% increase to 1.4, while Sharon

was off 7% from the prior week.

NBC Enterprises' Starting Over

hit a 1.0 for the first time, tying for third place with King World's Living It Up! With Ali & Jack, which was unchanged. Buena Vista's Wayne Brady

was down 10% to 0.9.