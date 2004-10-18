Syndie Insider

Rookies See Ratings Gains

Rookie strips performed like pros in the week ended Oct. 3, with three

out of four chalking up improvements.

This season's top newcomer, Paramount's The

Insider, gained 4% to a 2.4, out-rating Warner Bros.' veteran

newsmagazine Extra! at a 2.2 for the second

time in the new show's three weeks on the air. Insider also increased its key demos, rising 14% and

18%, respectively, in men and women 18-49. In the metered markets, the show

averaged its highest numbers yet, a 3.0 rating/6 share on Columbus Day.

Buena Vista's The Tony Danza Show

was up 9% to a 1.2, winning its time periods in three of the top four markets:

New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.

NBC Universal's Home Delivery was

up 22% to a 1.1, a personal best. NBC Universal's The

Jane Pauley Show, meanwhile, fell 7% to a 1.4 after being downgraded

in Dallas and Nashville. Twentieth's Ambush

Makeover was down 9% to a 1.0.

Stations Sign Oprah Through 2011

Top talker The Oprah Winfrey Show

has been renewed on stations representing 60% of the country through 2011, says

distributor King World. In addition to its anchor clearances on ABC O&Os,

stations re-upping come from the NBC, co-owned Viacom, Hearst-Argyle, Belo,

Cox, LIN and Post-Newsweek groups, among others.

Tony Moves Up

Buena Vista's The Tony Danza Show

has received upgrades in two markets: Kansas City, Mo., and Charlotte, N.C. In

Kansas City, the show is moving from 1 p.m. on locally owned KCWE, a UPN

affiliate and Hearst-Argyle LMA, over to KMBC, Hearst-Argyle's ABC affiliate in

the market, at 9 a.m. Sony's Life &

Style will swap places with Danza, going over to KCWE at 1 p.m., starting Oct. 18.

In Charlotte, Belo's WCNC, an NBC affiliate, on Oct. 11 replaced NBC

Universal's The Jane Pauley Show at 4 p.m.,

pushing Pauley to 10 a.m. NBC Universal's

Starting Over had been at 10 a.m. but is

taking Danza's place at 3.