Syndie Insider
By Staff
Rookies See Ratings Gains
Rookie strips performed like pros in the week ended Oct. 3, with three
out of four chalking up improvements.
This season's top newcomer, Paramount's The
Insider, gained 4% to a 2.4, out-rating Warner Bros.' veteran
newsmagazine Extra! at a 2.2 for the second
time in the new show's three weeks on the air. Insider also increased its key demos, rising 14% and
18%, respectively, in men and women 18-49. In the metered markets, the show
averaged its highest numbers yet, a 3.0 rating/6 share on Columbus Day.
Buena Vista's The Tony Danza Show
was up 9% to a 1.2, winning its time periods in three of the top four markets:
New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.
NBC Universal's Home Delivery was
up 22% to a 1.1, a personal best. NBC Universal's The
Jane Pauley Show, meanwhile, fell 7% to a 1.4 after being downgraded
in Dallas and Nashville. Twentieth's Ambush
Makeover was down 9% to a 1.0.
Stations Sign Oprah Through 2011
Top talker The Oprah Winfrey Show
has been renewed on stations representing 60% of the country through 2011, says
distributor King World. In addition to its anchor clearances on ABC O&Os,
stations re-upping come from the NBC, co-owned Viacom, Hearst-Argyle, Belo,
Cox, LIN and Post-Newsweek groups, among others.
Tony Moves Up
Buena Vista's The Tony Danza Show
has received upgrades in two markets: Kansas City, Mo., and Charlotte, N.C. In
Kansas City, the show is moving from 1 p.m. on locally owned KCWE, a UPN
affiliate and Hearst-Argyle LMA, over to KMBC, Hearst-Argyle's ABC affiliate in
the market, at 9 a.m. Sony's Life &
Style will swap places with Danza, going over to KCWE at 1 p.m., starting Oct. 18.
In Charlotte, Belo's WCNC, an NBC affiliate, on Oct. 11 replaced NBC
Universal's The Jane Pauley Show at 4 p.m.,
pushing Pauley to 10 a.m. NBC Universal's
Starting Over had been at 10 a.m. but is
taking Danza's place at 3.
