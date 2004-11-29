Syndie Insider

Farscape Forever

Mercury Entertainment and Mort Marcus' Debmar Studios are bringing the Sci Fi Channel's Farscape to the U.S. market for a fall 2005 broadcast syndication launch. The show will be offered for straight barter, with 88 one-hour episodes available. Farscape, starring Ben Browder, ran on Sci Fi from 1999-2003. The show had such a rabid fan base that Sci Fi is bringing it back for a final miniseries titled Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars. Sci Fi is now running all 88 episodes of the show as a lead-up to the event. Mercury and Debmar also worked together on distributing Comedy Central's South Park in broadcast syndication, sold for cash-plus-barter.

Verrecchia Upped at DIC

Michael Verrecchia has been named senior vice president of marketing at kids-TV producer and distributor DIC Entertainment. In the newly created position, Verrecchia will oversee all marketing and promotional initiatives. That includes creating marketing strategies for DIC's brand properties—such as Strawberry Shortcake, Trollz and Madeline—as well as creating and executing retail and consumer advertising, and promotion and publicity campaigns.

Prior to joining DIC, Verrecchia served for nearly 14 years as a marketing executive in various divisions at Hasbro.