Syndie Insider

Steve Koondel

Koondel Promoted Scott Koondel has been promoted to EVP of domestic television distribution at Paramount Domestic Television and relocated to Los Angeles from New York. Previously, he served as SVP/national sales manager. In his new role, Koondel will oversee distribution of all of Paramount's first-run, off-net programming and movies, as well as sales of the syndicator's off-net library.

'ET' Still No. 1, 'Insider' Up

Syndies benefited from fewer hours of sunlight in the week ended Nov. 7, overcoming even election preemptions to hit season highs at the start of November sweeps.

Paramount's The Insider had the biggest week-to-week increase among the first-run rookies. The show hit its best ratings yet, jumping 13% from the prior week to a 2.7 in households. Insider also improved more than any established magazine, out-rating three of the five veterans. NBC Universal's Access Hollywood was unchanged at a 2.5. Warner Bros.' Extra logged a season-high 2.4 and was up 9%, despite being preempted by election coverage more than 20 times. And Warner Bros.' Celebrity Justice was up 10% to a 1.1.

Paramount's Entertainment Tonight remained the No. 1 magazine, jumping 10% to a 5.3 and notching its best rating of the season. It was followed by King World's Inside Edition at 3.4, up 3% and also equaling its season high. Among the other rookies, Buena Vista's The Tony Danza Show improved 8% to a 1.3, matching its series high.