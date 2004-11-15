SYNDIE INSIDER
Jennings keeps ratings high
Ken Jennings' return to King World's Jeopardy! drove the show up 26% to 8.7, a season high
in the week ended Oct. 31. Jennings had taken a hiatus during a one-week
kids' tournament, which plunged the program's ratings 20%.
Jeopardy!'s super-contestant surpassed the
$2 million mark in total winnings on Oct. 25. He appears on seven more shows
before the two-week college championship Nov. 10-23. Internet rumors have
Jennings losing in his 75th game, which will fall on the last day of the
November sweeps.
Jeopardy!'s strong ratings also
helped King World's Wheel of Fortune; the
two are paired in many markets. Wheel was up
6% to 8.9. Compared with the year-ago period, Jeopardy! is up 21%. The only strip up more at Warner
Bros. is The Ellen DeGeneres Show, 36% ahead
of last year. Wheel is down 5%
year-to-year.
Oprah Wins
King World's The Oprah Winfrey
Show has gotten off to a good November sweeps, scoring its
second-highest metered-market number of the year, a 9.4 rating/22 share.
Winfrey, who has signed through 2011, is hitting her best ratings in eight
years.
Triple Threat
Twentieth Television is partnering with Clear Channel Entertainment
and XM Satellite Radio to promote the off-net run of Malcom in the Middle, which is leading all rookie
off-network shows this season. Together, the three are launching a $15.5
million multimedia campaign.
