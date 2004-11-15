SYNDIE INSIDER

Jennings keeps ratings high

Ken Jennings' return to King World's Jeopardy! drove the show up 26% to 8.7, a season high

in the week ended Oct. 31. Jennings had taken a hiatus during a one-week

kids' tournament, which plunged the program's ratings 20%.

Jeopardy!'s super-contestant surpassed the

$2 million mark in total winnings on Oct. 25. He appears on seven more shows

before the two-week college championship Nov. 10-23. Internet rumors have

Jennings losing in his 75th game, which will fall on the last day of the

November sweeps.

Jeopardy!'s strong ratings also

helped King World's Wheel of Fortune; the

two are paired in many markets. Wheel was up

6% to 8.9. Compared with the year-ago period, Jeopardy! is up 21%. The only strip up more at Warner

Bros. is The Ellen DeGeneres Show, 36% ahead

of last year. Wheel is down 5%

year-to-year.

Oprah Wins

King World's The Oprah Winfrey

Show has gotten off to a good November sweeps, scoring its

second-highest metered-market number of the year, a 9.4 rating/22 share.

Winfrey, who has signed through 2011, is hitting her best ratings in eight

years.

Triple Threat

Twentieth Television is partnering with Clear Channel Entertainment

and XM Satellite Radio to promote the off-net run of Malcom in the Middle, which is leading all rookie

off-network shows this season. Together, the three are launching a $15.5

million multimedia campaign.