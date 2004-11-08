Syndie Insider

Home alone

After only seven weeks on the air, NBC Universal has given Home Delivery the axe. Original episodes of the show will run during November and February sweeps, and a mix of repeats and originals will air through the rest of the season. “Everyone from the hosts through the entire production team at Home Delivery produced a very strong program. Unfortunately, the long-term economics of this show did not justify us moving forward,” NBC Universal Domestic Television said in a statement. Last week, Home Delivery averaged a 1.1 rating/ 3 share in the metered markets, its weakest performance yet. That’s down 31% from its average lead-in and 27% from its year-ago time-period performance.

Elder’s Ratings Dive

Warner Bros.’ The Larry Elder Show has been downgraded on Viacom’s WBBM Chicago, which is moving it from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. In its place will air two more runs of Paramount’s Judge Judy. WBBM already airs Judge Judy from 2 to 3 p.m. and will be the only station in the country with back-to-back double runs of the show. Nationally, Elder is averaging a 0.9 rating. In Chicago, it is scoring 1.0 rating/3 share, down 57% from its lead-in and 29% from a year ago.