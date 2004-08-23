Syndie Insider

Health Watch

NBC Universal's weekend half-hour, Your Total

Health, has been cleared in more than 90% of the U.S., including the

NBC O&O stations. Besides bringing viewers up-to-date medical information,

it includes space in every program for local stations to insert their own

medical segments, customized market-by-market. Your

Total Health is hosted by NBC News and Datelinecorrespondent Hoda Kotb and is produced by NBC

News Productions. Sharon Scott is the executive producer, and Dr. David Agus,

an oncologist at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, is the show's

medical consultant. Your Total Health debuts

the weekend of Sept. 25.

ET, West Wing See Gains

Most syndicated strips lost momentum in a fairly down summer week

(ending Aug. 8), as HUT (homes using television) levels declined by 387,000

households from the previous week. Even so, ratings surged for most major

weeklies, with six of the top seven up.

The top weekly hour, ET Weekend,

hit its highest ratings in 11 weeks, up 14% to 3.2. The show featured Kirstie

Alley previewing Fat Actress, her upcoming

semi-autobiographical comedy/reality Showtime series. Both Showtime and

ET parent Paramount are owned by Viacom.

In a tie for second at 2.1, off-net dramas The

West Wing and The Practice were

up 11% and 5%, respectively. Stargate SG-1

was unchanged at 2.0 in fourth, followed by ER, up 6% to 1.8, Maximum

Exposure, up 21% to 1.7, and Mutant

X, up 14% to 1.6.

Among first-run strips, three of the top-five court shows gained

ground, fueled by developments in the high-profile Kobe Bryant and Laci

Peterson cases.

Judge Greg Mathis, up 9% to 2.4,

had the biggest week-to-week and year-to year increase among the top five. The

show was up 33% from last year. Other gainers included top-rated

Judge Judy, up 7% to 4.5, and third-place

Divorce Court, up 4% to 2.6. In second

place, Judge Joe Brown held steady at 3.4,

and, in a tie for fourth, People's Courtwas

unchanged at 2.4.

In the loss column, many stations dropped On

Air With Ryan Seacrest in advance of its official exit within the

next few weeks.