Syndie Insider

NBC Universal's weekend half-hour, Your Total
Health, has been cleared in more than 90% of the U.S., including the
NBC O&O stations. Besides bringing viewers up-to-date medical information,
it includes space in every program for local stations to insert their own
medical segments, customized market-by-market. Your
Total Health is hosted by NBC News and Datelinecorrespondent Hoda Kotb and is produced by NBC
News Productions. Sharon Scott is the executive producer, and Dr. David Agus,
an oncologist at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, is the show's
medical consultant. Your Total Health debuts
the weekend of Sept. 25.
ET, West Wing See Gains
Most syndicated strips lost momentum in a fairly down summer week
(ending Aug. 8), as HUT (homes using television) levels declined by 387,000
households from the previous week. Even so, ratings surged for most major
weeklies, with six of the top seven up.
The top weekly hour, ET Weekend,
hit its highest ratings in 11 weeks, up 14% to 3.2. The show featured Kirstie
Alley previewing Fat Actress, her upcoming
semi-autobiographical comedy/reality Showtime series. Both Showtime and
ET parent Paramount are owned by Viacom.
In a tie for second at 2.1, off-net dramas The
West Wing and The Practice were
up 11% and 5%, respectively. Stargate SG-1
was unchanged at 2.0 in fourth, followed by ER, up 6% to 1.8, Maximum
Exposure, up 21% to 1.7, and Mutant
X, up 14% to 1.6.
Among first-run strips, three of the top-five court shows gained
ground, fueled by developments in the high-profile Kobe Bryant and Laci
Peterson cases.
Judge Greg Mathis, up 9% to 2.4,
had the biggest week-to-week and year-to year increase among the top five. The
show was up 33% from last year. Other gainers included top-rated
Judge Judy, up 7% to 4.5, and third-place
Divorce Court, up 4% to 2.6. In second
place, Judge Joe Brown held steady at 3.4,
and, in a tie for fourth, People's Courtwas
unchanged at 2.4.
In the loss column, many stations dropped On
Air With Ryan Seacrest in advance of its official exit within the
next few weeks.
