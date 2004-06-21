Syndie Insider

Executive Suite

Kevin Hamburger will oversee syndicated, network, and cable shows at Warner Bros.' Telepictures Productions. As senior vice president of production, he will be in charge of rookie syndie hit The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as well as first-run offerings Extra!, Judge Mathis, elimiDate, Street Smarts, Celebrity Justice, and the upcoming Larry Elder Show. On the network side, Hamburger will oversee The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Steve Harvey's Big Time, High School Reunion, and The Will. He also will head up TBS's Gilligan's Island. Most recently, Hamburger was supervising producer on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live.

At Sony Pictures Television, Flory Bramnick has been promoted to senior vice president of West Coast sales. She reports to Executive Vice President John Weiser. Bramnick joins John Rohrs in handling cable sales. She also will develop new opportunities, including finding new distribution channels. Bramnick has been at SPT since February 2002, when she joined as vice president of strategic sales operations. Prior to that, she worked at Belo Corp. as vice president of business development. She also worked at TeleRep as vice president of information services.

Ratings Slump

Syndie ratings dropped once the May sweeps concluded and shows went into repeats. In the week ended June 6, ratings were driven even lower by the Memorial Day holiday, a presidential press conference, and French Open tennis. Overall, average viewing declined by 745,000 households from the prior week.

NBC Universal's Blind Date was one of only a few shows to buck the down trend. It logged its highest ratings in 14 weeks, rising 7% to 1.6, and led the rapidly shrinking dating-show genre for the 10th week in a row. Only two dating shows will be back in the fall: Blind Date and Warner Bros.' ElimiDate.

Although none of the magazine shows were up, WB's Extra! tied NBC Universal's Access Hollywood for third place for the first time this season.