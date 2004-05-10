Syndie Insider

Healthy TV

Nearly 35 TV stations are using Daily Health Feed, distributed by South Carolina-based Litton Entertainment, to fulfill their recommended daily allowance of medical news. Litton just added Sunbeam's WHDH Boston

to the roster. The stations join Scripps Howard's WFTS Tampa, Fla.; WXYZ Detroit; and WCPO Cincinnati.

The service provides stations with timely medical stories of varying lengths. Stations can either insert their own talent or use Daily Health Feed's on-air talent and executive producer, former WCBS New York medical reporter Dr. Mike Rosen. In addition to daily stories, stations receive two weekly special reports. The Daily Health Feed service launched on April 5.

Anchors Away

The chattering class showed off their smarts on Jeopardy's Power Players Week, taped on location at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. CNN had a strong showing, with Tucker Carlson, Anderson Cooper, and Aaron Brown taking turns behind the buzzer. NBC also had its share of stars, with CNBC's Maria Bartiromo, MSNBC's Keith Olbermann, and NBC's Tim Russert playing a round. The talking heads faced categories such as SNL

Presidential Players, Meet the Prez (in a nod to Russert), and Washington Schlepped Here. Power Players Week airs May 10-14.

Ryan, Ellen

Stay Happy

Barry Manilow gave Twentieth rookie On Air With Ryan Seacrest

a 22% bump, to a 1.1 national household rating, in the week ended April 25. That makes it the only syndie strip to increase more than 15% before May sweeps. The April 22 Manilow episode, which included a duet with American Idol

castoff Jennifer Hudson, fueled a 29% increase among women 18-34 to a 0.9 demo rating.

Warner Bros.'The Ellen DeGeneres Show

was again the No. 1 first-run strip, with a 1.8. Ellen's residency at the top of the chart has lasted 25 consecutive weeks.