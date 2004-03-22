Syndie Insider

Yes, Dear to TBS

Twentieth Television has sold CBS sitcom Yes, Dear

to cable network TBS Superstation. Industry sources estimate the distributor is reaping less than $100,000 an episode from TBS, but, they say, it retains a minute and a half of barter, which is likely worth more than the cash license fee. Dear

also is being sold on an all-barter basis to broadcast stations. The multi-year deal gives TBS a month to run the series exclusively in August before station syndication starts in September. It is just the latest addition to a big-ticket sitcom lineup for TBS. Yes, Dear

is currently cleared on stations representing almost 70% of the country for a fall 2004 launch.

DIC Web Action

Kids who are already online addicts can now watch their favorite shows on DIC Entertainment's Kids Block on Yahooligans, a part of Yahoo! TV. Already available online are Sherlock Holmes in the 22nd Century, Super Duper Sumos, and Gadget Boy and Heather, with DIC shows Madeline

and Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?

coming soon. Each Yahooligans episode includes a promo to drive viewers to the shows on local TV. Advertising comes at the beginning of each online episode.

Strong Get Stronger in February

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show,

and Dr. Phil

logged increases in last month's sweeps, even though average household viewing was off 3% year-to-year. Warner Bros.' Ellen

topped the rookie race with a 2.1 average, up a full 31% from the November sweeps and 75% from its nearest rival, Warner's TheSharon Osbourne Show. At a 1.2 average, Sharon

was down 20% from November. Twentieth's On Air With Ryan Seacrest, which launched in January, was up 10% from its debut to a 1.1 average. Oprah

led the talk shows with a 7.8 average, up 16% over February 2003. Dr.Phil, the No. 2 talker, had its best February sweeps in its two-year history, jumping 4% from last year to a 5.7 average.