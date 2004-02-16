Syndie Insider

Dear, Danza

Blanket Nation

Twentieth Television has cleared off-net sitcom Yes, Dear

in almost 70% of the country, including top-three markets New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Slated for fall launch, Yes, Dear

is sold to stations on a barter-only basis with 41/2 minutes of ad time per show going to the stations and 21/2 minutes going to Twentieth.

Buena Vista has cleared The Tony Danza Show

in more than 65% of the country. The syndicator added stations from Hearst-Argyle, Raycom and Young Broadcasting to its list, which also includes the ABC owned stations and Gannett Broadcasting stations. The one-hour strip, which launches next fall, is cleared on a cash-plus-barter basis, with stations claiming 101/2 minutes of ad time each show, leaving 31/2 minutes to Buena Vista.

Winter Storm Warms Syndies

Thanks to a huge storm that covered the East Coast, syndies had their strongest week of the year in the week ended Feb. 1. Talk shows in particular got a boost as people stayed cozy in front of the TV.

King World's The Oprah Winfrey Show

was up 18% from the prior week, hitting a season-high 8.6, thanks in part to the 10.9 rating that Winfrey's 50th-birthday show scored on Jan. 29. King World's Dr. Phil

logged a 5.5, up 4% from the prior week. Buena Vista's Live With Regis and Kelly

surged 10% to a season-high 4.3. Universal's Maury

rose 10% to 3.3, and Paramount's Montel Williams

was up 8% to a season-high 2.8. Also hitting a season high was Twentieth's Good Day Live, jumping 20% to a 1.2.

Rookies were all up. Warner Bros.'Ellen DeGeneres Show

reached its third series high in four weeks, up 15% from last week's best-ever score to a 2.3 and 64% from its September debut. Warner Bros.'Sharon Osbourne Show, which is not returning for a second season, rose 8% to a 1.4. King World's Living It Up! With Ali & Jack

soared 44% to a series-high 1.3, after hitting its season low in the prior week. NBC Enterprises'Starting Over

was up 9% to 1.2, also a series high. And Twentieth newcomer On Air With Ryan Seacrest

averaged its best rating yet, gaining 10% to 1.1.