Syndie Insider

Golden All Over

Entertainment magazines got a bump from the Jan 25 Golden Globes. Coverage of the awards extravaganza on Monday, Jan. 26 boosted Paramount's Entertainment Tonight

by 4% year-to-year, with a 7.6 rating/11 share, according to Nielsen's primary-run weighted metered-market average for the night. ET's number was 49% higher than its nearest rival, King World's Inside Edition, which did a 5.1/11, up 21% from last year. NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood

was up 4% with a 4.7/8, and Warner Bros.' Extra

jumped 5%, to a 3.9/7.

Bitter Temps, Grumpy Viewers?

Record low temperatures in the Northeast kept people indoors during the week ended Jan. 18, but only two of the top 10 off-net sitcoms benefited from the captive TV audiences.

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach's That '70s Show, in its second off-net season, rose 10% to a series-high 4.3 national household rating, according to Nielsen. Sony rookie The King of Queens

was up 3% to a best-yet 3.1.

Other off-nets were mixed, with Warner Bros.' Friends

leading the group despite dipping 1% to a 6.6 and Sony's Seinfeld

in second place, sliding 3% to 6.5.

In rookie action, Twentieth's On Air With Ryan Seacrest

debuted on the national chart at a 1.0. That put On Air

right in the middle of this season's rookie premieres, not as strong as Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres

or Sharon Osbourne

but higher than the opening weeks of NBC Enterprises' Starting Over

and Buena Vista's Wayne Brady Show.

Trib's Mulderrig Gets Bump Up

Steve Mulderrig has been promoted to executive vice president of domestic and cable sales at Tribune Entertainment. Mulderrig will manage all program-distribution rights that Tribune Entertainment acquired last year from Hearst Entertainment, production of the company's first-run weekly series, and Tribune's Chicago production office. Mulderrig is based in New York, where he has been Tribune's senior vice president of domestic and cable sales since 1995.