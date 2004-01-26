Syndie Insider

Good Week for Entertainment Mags

Britney Spears's marriage might not have worked out, but it did wonders for entertainment magazines in the week ended Jan. 11. Each of the top four jumped by double digits from the prior week.

Paramount's Entertainment Tonight, No. 1 in the genre, was up 21% to 6.3, its highest rating since November. In the past two weeks, ET

has gained 40%; year-to-year, it's up 9%. The other three magazines—King World's Inside Edition, NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood

and Warner Bros.' Extra!— tied season highs.

At a 3.9, Inside Edition

was up by 15% week-to-week and year-to-year. Access Hollywood, at a 3.4, was up 21% and 13%, respectively. Extra!

was up 21% to 2.9, tying its season high, but down 3% from last year. Warner Bros.' Celebrity Justice

was flat at a 1.2 and down 14% year-to-year.

Elsewhere in first-run, only one talk show hit a new high. With upgrades after the new year, Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres Show

had its best week yet, jumping 12% to 1.9. Ratings are now up 36% from the show's September debut.

Among the other rookies, Twentieth's On Air With Ryan Seacrest, which premiered Jan. 12, averaged a 1.4 rating/3 share in the 55 metered markets. Two days into its second week, the show is up 8%. Even so, it's down 30% from its lead-in and 44% from its year-ago time-period average.

Dr. Phil To Keynote NATAS Lunch

Dr. Phil McGraw, host of Paramount's Dr. Phil, will be the keynote speaker at a National Television Academy lunch in New York on Monday, Feb. 9. Other top industry executives slated to appear: Hallmark Channel's Chris Moseley; YES Network's Leo Hindery; owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks and HDNet CEO Mark Cuban; NFL Network's Steve Bornstein; and Ted Leonsis, AOL vice chairman and owner of the NHL's Washington Capitols.