Syndie Insider

Family Feud

Gets Sixth Season

Tribune Entertainment and FremantleMedia North America have renewed syndie game show Family Feud. The show, hosted by Richard Karn, so far is cleared in 60% of the U.S. for season six, including 25 of the top 30 markets. Tribune distributes Family Feud

on a cash-plus-barter basis with a 5½-minute local and 1½-minute national split. FremantleMedia produces the program at Tribune Studios in Los Angeles.

Davis, Weiser Nominated To Head NATPE

Stephen Davis, president/CEO of Carlton America, and John Weiser, executive VP of Sony Pictures Television, have been nominated to become co-chairmen of the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE). The group's voting members must ratify the nominations during its annual business meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 20 before Davis and Weiser officially take over leadership of NATPE's board of directors. In addition, four board members have been nominated: William Butler, VP of programming and promotion, Sinclair; Ramon Escobar, executive VP of programming and production, Telemundo; Bonnie Hammer, president, Sci Fi Channel; and Jed Petrick, president/COO of The WB Television Network (Petrick resigned from The WB last week, effective in April).

Ratings Surge in First Post-Holiday Week

The New Year brought the return of audiences to syndication, after taking a break from daytime viewing during the holidays.

For the week ended Jan. 4, ratings for most shows were sharply higher, especially in access and late-night time periods. Average viewing for the week was up by almost 4 million households, or about 19%, from the week before.

Magazines, games and dating shows were all up. Paramount's Entertainment Tonight, the top magazine, was up 16% to 5.2; King World's Inside Edition, 6% to 3.4; NBC Enterprises' Access Hollywood, 12% to 2.8; and Warner Bros.' Extra!, 14% to 2.4.

King World's Wheel of Fortune

rose 13% to 8.9, and the syndicator's Jeopardy

jumped 19% to 7.4. Buena Vista's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

was up 3% to 3.7, while King World's Hollywood Squares

and Tribune's Family Feud

continued to move in tandem, both rising 15% to 2.3.