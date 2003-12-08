Syndie Insider

Larry King To Lead NATPE Panel

CNN's Larry King will preside over a panel titled "Loose Cannons: They Say What They Mean and Mean What They Say" during NATPE's annual conference Jan. 18-20 in Las Vegas.

Featuring CBS Enterprises CEO Roger King, Dallas Mavericks/HDNet owner Mark Cuban, talk-show host Jerry Springer and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, the session should offer lively conversation about the state of the TV industry, politics and media in general.

NATPE has several other high-profile guests on its roster of speakers and panelists. Variety

Editor-in-Chief Peter Bart and Mandalay Entertainment founder/head Peter Guber will take their new AMC talk-show, Sunday Morning Shootout, on the road, hosting a "Coffee With…" session in Las Vegas.

The WB Chairman/CEO Jamie Kellner will join a panel titled "Is Free TV Worth Saving in a 500-Channel World?" that also includes MediaCom global buying officer Jon Mandel and entertainment attorney Ken Ziffren, co-founder and partner of Ziffren, Brittenham, Branca, Fischer, Gilbert-Lurie & Stiffelman.

Ziffren will also participate in small-group Chat Room sessions during the gathering. Among other Chat Room participants are Bertram Van Munster, co-creator and co-executive producer of CBS's The Amazing Race; Brenda Hampton, creator and executive producer of The WB's 7th Heaven; and TV personality Robin Leach. Greg Meidel, president of programming for Paramount Domestic Television, also is scheduled to host a Chat Room.

Stringfellow To Helm Sales at CF

Stu Stringfellow, former president of domestic television sales for King World Productions, has been named president of Byron Allen's CF Entertainment. Stringfellow, who will lead CF Entertainment's sales team, will be based in New York and report directly to Allen. He was at King World from 1985, when he opened King World's Chicago sales office, until retiring in 2002, when Joe DiSalvo took over as president. CF Entertainment produces, distributes and sells advertising time for 12 first-run syndicated programs, including Entertainers With Byron Allen, The American Athlete, Global Business People and Kickin' It With Byron Allen.