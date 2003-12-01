Syndie Insider

Paramount Marketing Ace to ABC

ABC has named Michael Mellon senior VP of research for the ABC Television Network. Mellon is leaving his job as executive VP in charge of research for Paramount Worldwide TV Distribution to go to ABC. He replaces Andy Fessel, who left the post in August.

The job is a sort of homecoming for Mellon: Prior to joining Paramount in 1992, he had been VP of research for Walt Disney Television and VP of media strategy at Buena Vista Television since 1985. Mellon also has worked in research for Embassy Television and Tandem Productions (both are now part of Sony Pictures Television), Telerep and H.R. Television.

Temple Bumped Up at CF Entertainment

Andrew Temple has been promoted to executive VP of Byron Allen's CF Entertainment. Temple, who has been with the syndicator for six years, had been VP of southeastern marketing and sales. In his new job, he will continue to oversee clearances, renewals and upgrades for CFE's 12 first-run shows. He also will manage CFE's sales team, reporting directly to Allen. Prior to joining CFE, Temple was regional sales manager at Litton Syndications. Before that, he spent five years as an infantry/media development coordinator for the U.S. Army.

New Co-Host for The View

Survivor

finalist Elisabeth Filarski Hasselbeck has been chosen as the fifth co-host on ABC's daytime talk show The View. Since her appearance on Survivor: The Australian Outback, Hasselbeck has gone on to host The Style Channel's The Look for Less, as well as programs on MTV. She appeared as a guest host on The View, along with 20 other candidates, before winning the permanent spot.

"All three of our final contestants were very special and talented young women, but Elisabeth seemed just right, and our viewers' e-mails, telephone calls and letters truly supported our choice," said Barbara Walters, the show's creator and executive producer. Hasselbeck graduated from Boston College in 1999 with a degree in studio arts and is married to NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck. The View

is in its seventh season on ABC and has received 16 Daytime Emmys. The show is produced by ABC Daytime and Walters' Barwall Productions.