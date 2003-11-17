Syndie Insider
November Starts Hot For Syndie
Many of syndication's top performers improved even on their own strong performances in the week ended Nov. 2, which included the first four days of the November sweeps. Several shows opened with big numbers, despite preemptions caused by coverage of the wildfires in some large California markets. The colder weather and the end of daylight-saving time brought about 1,160,000 more viewers to their sets.
Buena Vista's Live With Regis and Kelly
had the largest increase among talk shows, jumping 14% from the prior week to a 4.0 rating, its highest since April. The surge was fueled by a huge, 4.6 rating on Halloween, when hosts Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa dressed in several pairs of costumes.
King World's Oprah
continued as daytime's top talker, gaining 5% to 6.8, while King World's Dr. Phil
was unchanged at 5.3 in second place.
Warner Bros.'The Sharon Osbourne Show
was the No. 1 new first-run strip, gaining 7% to 1.5. Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show
was second at a 1.4, unchanged from the prior week. In the metered markets, Ellen
had the biggest numbers of any first-run rookie, averaging a 2.4 rating/7 share and up 20% from its year-ago time periods. Ellen
was the only rookie first-run show to show time-period increases year-to-year.
Buena Vista's The Wayne Brady Show, King World's Living It Up! With Ali & Jack
and NBC Enterprises'Starting Over
averaged a 1.0 each and were down 9%, flat, and up 11%, respectively.
Chris Matthews
Stays Strong
NBC Enterprises weekend news hour The Chris Matthews Show
continues to gain in the ratings. For the week ended Nov. 2, Matthews, at a 2.1 household rating, outperformed ABC's This Week
at a 2.0, CBS's Face the Nation
at a 1.9 and Fox News Sunday
at a 1.3. NBC's Meet the Press, anchored by Tim Russert, remains the dominant Sunday-morning news show with a 3.1 in households.
Season-to-date, Matthews
is up 61% in viewers, 60% in households and 35% in adults 25-54 compared with last year.
