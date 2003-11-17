Syndie Insider

November Starts Hot For Syndie

Many of syndication's top performers improved even on their own strong performances in the week ended Nov. 2, which included the first four days of the November sweeps. Several shows opened with big numbers, despite preemptions caused by coverage of the wildfires in some large California markets. The colder weather and the end of daylight-saving time brought about 1,160,000 more viewers to their sets.

Buena Vista's Live With Regis and Kelly

had the largest increase among talk shows, jumping 14% from the prior week to a 4.0 rating, its highest since April. The surge was fueled by a huge, 4.6 rating on Halloween, when hosts Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa dressed in several pairs of costumes.

King World's Oprah

continued as daytime's top talker, gaining 5% to 6.8, while King World's Dr. Phil

was unchanged at 5.3 in second place.

Warner Bros.'The Sharon Osbourne Show

was the No. 1 new first-run strip, gaining 7% to 1.5. Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show

was second at a 1.4, unchanged from the prior week. In the metered markets, Ellen

had the biggest numbers of any first-run rookie, averaging a 2.4 rating/7 share and up 20% from its year-ago time periods. Ellen

was the only rookie first-run show to show time-period increases year-to-year.

Buena Vista's The Wayne Brady Show, King World's Living It Up! With Ali & Jack

and NBC Enterprises'Starting Over

averaged a 1.0 each and were down 9%, flat, and up 11%, respectively.

Chris Matthews

Stays Strong

NBC Enterprises weekend news hour The Chris Matthews Show

continues to gain in the ratings. For the week ended Nov. 2, Matthews, at a 2.1 household rating, outperformed ABC's This Week

at a 2.0, CBS's Face the Nation

at a 1.9 and Fox News Sunday

at a 1.3. NBC's Meet the Press, anchored by Tim Russert, remains the dominant Sunday-morning news show with a 3.1 in households.

Season-to-date, Matthews

is up 61% in viewers, 60% in households and 35% in adults 25-54 compared with last year.