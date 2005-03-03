Syndie Gets Some Big Apple Boosts

Start spreadin' the news, ratings for some syndicated shows in the February sweeps came up huge -- over 30% boosts -- in New York, according to the new "Local People Meter" ratings system now in place there.

Although the vast majority of syndicated shows were flat or down, according to overnight Nielsen ratings from the nation's top market (the first February New York numbers using Local People Meters), Oprah had the biggest jump, up 46% to an 8.9/21 on WABC at 4 p.m.

Rookie The Insider was up 38% to a 3.3/6 over Hollywood Squares' performance last February in the same 7 p.m. time on WCBS-TV.

Insider delivered that audience and more to to lead-out Entertainment Tonight, which was up 35% to a 4.2/7, its best February number in the Big Apple in six years.