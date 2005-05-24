Syndie Gains Are Few in Week 2

Few first-run syndicated strips were able to gain ground in the week ending May 15, which included the second full week of the sweep. HUT levels were virtually unchanged from the week before and most shows were either flat or down slightly.

In daytime, only two court shows and three talkers were able to improve on their previous week's ratings performances: Judge Joe Brown, the number-two court show and the fifth-highest-rated daytime strip over all, scored a 3.3 rating, up 3%, while Judge Hatchett, in seventh place in the court genre, scored a 1.7, up 6%. Judge Judy continued to rule the legal eagle roost with a 4.7, unchanged from the week before.

On the talk front, the gainers were Dr. Phil, up 4% to a 5.7; Maury, up 3% to a 3.0; and Montel, up 4% to a 2.4.Oprah, the talk leader, was unchanged at an 8.0.

In access, leader-for-life Entertainment Tonight was the only mag to improve for the week, scoring a 5.1, its best number in six weeks and up 2% from last week.

The only access game to grow was Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, up 3% to a 3.3. Wheel of Fortune, the top game, was down 2% to an 8.1, while Jeopardy was down a hair--1%--to a 7.1.

First-run weekly hours were led by ET Weekend, which hit its highest ratings since the week of March 28 at a 3.1, up 11%.

