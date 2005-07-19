Syndie Fizzles on Fourth

Many syndicated shows fizzled a bit in the Fourth of July holiday week ending July 10, although a couple, Montel in particular, bucked the downtrend.

The biggest problems were preemptions for London bombing coverage July 7, in addition to vacations and outdoor activities.

The late night dating shows were particduarly hard hit.

Blind Date was down 17% to a 1.0 and down 44% from last year at this time. Elimidate slipped 9%, tying Blind Date at a 1.0 and almost tying it for year-to-year drop, down 41%.

Among the talkers, Montel had the biggest bump, up 21% to a 2.3, predictably thanks in part to a show with psychic Sylvia Browne July 6, which scored a 2.6, the show's best rating since the May sweeps.

Ellen DeGeneres, which was dropped from the averages the week before due to Wimbledon preemptions, scored a 1.8 with repeats, up 13% from its average of two weeks before. The only other talker with gains was Live With Regis & Kelly, up 3% to a 3.4 to finish third.

Oprah, the top talker, remained unchanged at a season low 5.5. Dr. Phil was down 8% to a 4.4 in second place. Both shows aired repeats.

Elsewehre in daytime, Judge Judy and Judge Joe Brown were the only court shows to improve. Judy ruled with a 4.6, up 5% from the week before. Judge Joe Brown was a strong second, up 3% to a 3.1, though both were in reruns all week.

The closest race was among off-net sitcoms.

Everybody was loving Raymond just a little less, with the show down 7% to a new season-low 5.3, just nosing out Seinfeld, unchanged at a 5.2. Friends was in the third highest place at a 4.6, down 2%.

