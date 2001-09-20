Syndie debuts compete with TV news

Facing stiff competition from news programming covering last week's terrorist attacks, a slew of syndicated shows debuted Monday.

On the first-run front, Texas Justice, Twentieth Television's new court show which aired in select markets last season, managed to score a 2.0 rating/ 6 share in final Nielsen numbers released Thursday. That was good enough to top the debuts of all first-run strips that have launched so far this fall, including Iyanla and Crossing Over with John Edward, according to weighted metered market information. Texas Justice's score was 13% below its averaged lead-in (2.3/7) and 5% below what its time periods were doing this time last year (2.1/7).

Also performing respectably, considering the circumstances, were new dating shows ElimiDate (1.4/4) and Rendez-View (1.4/4). ElimiDate was 7% below its time periods' year ago levels, but on top market station KCAL-TV Los Angeles, the show scored a 2.8/5 - up 27% from what the station had been doing this time last year. Rendez-View was basically on target with the averaged marks its year-ago time periods were receiving.

Also debuting Monday were Talk or Walk (1.1/3) and Card Sharks (0.9/3), which were off from their year ago time periods by 21% and 10% respectively.

- Susanne Ault