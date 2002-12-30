Syndicators spread out at NATPE

A year ago at the National Association of Television Programming Executives' conference, there were lots of complaints about the

long wait for elevators at the Venetian in Las Vegas, where most of the big

distributors had fled after deciding to abandon the main programming bazaar on

the floor of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

That shouldn't be a problem next month in New Orleans. But you'd better bring

your walking shoes or extra cab fare to the show.

Syndicators not on the convention center floor (most, if not all, of the big

ones) are scattered in numerous hotels around the Big Easy.

One source who's been in contact with two-dozen or so distributors said no

more than two of the group are at the same hotel.

Twentieth, for example, is at the Fairmont, while Warner Bros. Domestic

Television Distribution is at the Wyndham Canal.

But all of the syndicators holed up in hotels will have a directory/kiosk in a

corner of the convention center, which NATPE has dubbed "Hollywood Plaza,"

telling attendees which hotel and suite they are in.