Top 10 Shows





Top 5 Game Shows



According to Nielsen Syndication Service Ranking Report 03/13/2000-03/19/2000.

HH/AA = Average Audience Rating (households); HH/GAA=Gross Aggregate Average (households); 1 Nielsen rating point = 1,008,000 households, which represents 1% of the 100.8 million TV Households in the United States.