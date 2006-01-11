Syndication on a Seesaw

In the first weekly national ratings featuring Nielsen’s live-plus-same-day results for syndicated shows containing barter spots, magazines were mostly down, talk was generally up, court was mixed and game shows little changed.

The new ratings include time-shifted DVR viewing, but the number of DVR homes in the sample is still too small to be statistically significant.

According to results for the holiday week ended Jan. 1, the expected-to-be-renewed freshman Tyra Banks from Telepictures tied its best household score of 1.9, despite being in reruns.



The program benefited from a Dec. 29 rebroadcast of an episode about discrimination, in which the supermodel wore a fat suit making her look like she weighed 350 pounds. It averaged a 2.2, its highest rating yet, pushing the weekly total up by 12%.

Tyra beat NBC Universal’s already renewed Martha, flat at 1.8, for the first time since the week ended Oct. 16. Twentieth TV’s Judge Alex, the first of the new shows to be renewed, was up 9% to a 2.4, tying its series high.

Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight was the only show in the category to improve for the week, gaining 2% to 5.0 and down 2% versus a year ago. King World’s Inside Edition dropped 6% to a 3.3 but remained even with last year.

Of the talk shows, King World’s top-rated Oprah grew 3% to a 6.4 from a season-low 6.2, but finished off 7% from last year.

Companion Dr. Phil was up 2% from a season low of 4.7 to a 4.8 while dropping 6% from the previous year. NBC U’s Maury was the biggest gainer, jumping 14% for the week to a season high of 3.3 but off 6% from the previous year.

The two biggest court shows, Paramount’s Judge Judy and Joe Brown, continue to lead by wide margins but are down year-to-year.

Judy finished up 2% to 4.8 but down 8% from a year ago, while Judge Joe rose 3% to 3.2 but was off 16% in the yearly count.