Syndication Says: TGIF

Syndicated Network Television Association executives have been crunching the numbers for the new season and they like what's happening on Fridays.

According to Nielsen season-to-date numbers from Sept. 23 through Oct. 24, syndication has five of the top five shows in total day households for those Fridays, primarily on the strength of King World shows.

That's up from four of the top five when SNTA crunched the numbers last Spring.

According to SNTA, the top five shows in households were Wheel of Fortune, 7.6 rating; Oprah, 7.2; Everybody Loves Raymond, 6.8; Jeopardy, 6.8; and Paramount's Judge Judy (the lone non-King World offering), 6.5, tied for fifth with ABC prime time shows 20/20 and JAG.

According to SNTA, Friday syndicated shows also had five of the top 10 shows in the 18-49 demo for the day and at least half of the top 10 in a half-dozen other demos.

Friday is a key day for advertisers as consumers get set for weekend shopping trips.