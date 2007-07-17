Syndication Ratings: Typical July 4th Slump

The week of the July 4th holiday brought the typical ratings doldrums for the syndication world according to the national household ratings, which were also hurt by NBC’s coverage of Wimbledon.

The top talk shows all took a beating on the week, with even powerhouse Oprah managing just a 3.8.

The magazine shows were all down double digits except Entertainment Tonight, which only fell 7% to a 4.0.

None of the top five court shows gained on the week, and in game shows the news wasn’t much better as topper Wheel of Fortune dropped 12% to a 6.0, typical of the genre’s performance.