Syndication Ratings: Two Weeks In, TMZ Still Tops Among Rookies

After two weeks on the air, Warner Bros.’ TMZ remains the highest-rated new first-run strip, with clearances in access and late-fringe time slots.

The half-hour gossip magazine is earning a 1.7 rating/3 share primary-run average in weighted metered markets. While its household rating is topping the list of rookies, the show still is down 19% from its lead-in and 23% from its year-ago time-period average.

Meanwhile, NBC Universal’s The Steve Wilkos Show, at a 1.1/4 primary-run weighted-metered-market average, is up 10% from its lead-in and holding even with last year’s time-period average.

Sony’s Judge David Young is averaging a 0.8/3, even with its lead-in but down 20% from last year.

Among the two new games, Program Partners’ Merv Griffin’s Let’s Play Crosswords at a 0.8/2 is down 20% from its lead-in and 38% from last year. At a 0.5/2, Twentieth Television’s Temptation dropped 17% from its lead-in and 50% from last year.

After one week, Radar Entertainment’s new court strip, Jury Duty, is averaging a 0.5/2 for all runs in 25 metered markets, down 17% from both lead-in and last year.

Among the rookie off-net sitcoms, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men is the leader, averaging a 2.2/4 after two weeks, up 10% from its lead-in and down 4% from last year.

Twentieth’s Family Guy -- which premiered in original episodes Sunday to its best ratings since returning to Fox in 2005 -- is averaging a 1.9/4 for all runs, down 5% from both lead-in and September 2006 time periods.

Warner Bros.’ George Lopez is averaging a 1.0/3, even with its lead-in but down 9% from last year.

MGM’s off-Comedy Central Reno 911 is averaging a 0.6/2, down 14% from both its lead-in and last year.

And after one week, NBC Universal’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent -- the first drama in years to be sold as a strip to stations -- averaged a 1.0/3, down 9% from its lead-in but even with last year.

Among the brand- new weekly hours, NBC Universal’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit opened last weekend to a 1.4/3 average, down 13% from its lead-in but up 27% from last year.

Warner Bros.’ Cold Case averaged a 0.7/2, down 30% from its average lead-in and 22% from last year.

And after two weekends, NBC Universal’s The Dead Zone is averaging a 0.6/3, down 54% from its lead-in and down 25% from last year, while Program Partners’ ReGenesisis averaging a 0.6/1, down 40% from its lead-in and 25% from last year.