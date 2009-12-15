Syndication Ratings: Tiger Woods Boosts Entertainment Mags

In the first full week following the end of the sweeps period, celebrity newsmagazines continued to build on mostly solid performances in the November book. The Tiger Woods scandal was a big hit on the syndicated scorecards for every newsmagazine except Inside Edition for the week ending Nov. 6.

At the top of the leader board, CBS Television Distribution's (CTD) Entertainment Tonight was up 5% both week-to-week and year-to-year to a 4.4. Second place Inside Edition (CTD) was down 3% to 3.2 but was still 7% ahead of last year at this time. NBC Universal's Access Hollywood clocked a new season-high 2.2, up 10% from both the prior week and prior year. Warner Bros.' TMZ zoomed to a 24% gain for the week and was up 5% from last year to a 2.1, while CTD's The Insider and Warner Bros.' Extra grew 6% and 13% respectively, which each show getting a 1.8 and staying even with last year's score.

Among talk shows, CTD's Oprah Winfrey Show staged a 12% recovery, to a 4.6, after sinking 33% to a new season-low 4.1 in the Thanksgiving week ending Nov. 29, which also included the last week of the sweep. CTD's Dr. Phil took a 6% breather to 3.0 following his new season-high 3.2 in the prior session. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly and Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres were flat at 2.7 and 2.4 respectively. CTD's The Doctors was up 5% to 2.0. NBCU's Maury dropped 10% to 1.8. CTD's Rachael Ray slipped 6% to 1.7. NBCU's Jerry Springer was unchanged at 1.3. NBCU's Steve Wilkos lost 8% to 1.2. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt was unchanged at 0.8. NBCU's Martha Stewart remained at her previous season-high 0.7.

Among rookies, NBCU's The Office was hot again, jumping 11% to 3.1. Fellow off-net sitcom CTD's Everybody Hates Chris rebounded 33% to a 2.0 after seeing a 29% decline in the prior session. Twentieth's My Name Is Earl was up 6% to 1.9. In first run, ratings for Sony's Dr. Oz cooled off with a loss of 4% to a 2.6. Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? closed the gap slightly on Oz with a 7% advance to a 1.6. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams Show was down 8% to 1.1, matching her series low. Litton's Street Court remained at 0.6.

CTD's Judge Judy led the court show genre, growing 2% to 4.6 and tying Oprah for the top spot in the first-run daytime standings. CTD's Judge Joe Brown was steady at 2.2. Warner Bros.' People's Court added 5% to 2.1. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was unchanged at 1.6. Twentieth's Judge Alex sank 7% to 1.4 and fell into a tie with Twentieth's Divorce Court, which was flat. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro trailed with an unchanged 1.0.

Among game shows, both CTD's Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! snapped back after steep losses in the previous week. Wheel was up 18% to 7.3, after sliding 15% to a new season-low the week before. Jeopardy! gained 20% to 6.1 after tumbling 18% in the prior frame. Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire fell 8% to 2.4. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud and NBCU's Deal Or No Deal were unchanged at 1.3 and 1.2 respectively.

Off-net sitcoms were mostly higher, with Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men up 13% to 5.2 and Twentieth's Family Guy up 9% to 3.5. Warner Bros.' George Lopez was third with a 4% climb to a new season-high 4.8. Sony's Seinfeld grew 8% to 2.7. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond was unchanged at 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends jumped 10% to 2.2. Twentieth's King of the Hill slipped 5% to 2.1. House of Payne spiked 18% to 2.0.